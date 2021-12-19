D.he number of fatalities from the super typhoon “Rai” in the Philippines has been revised upwards significantly by the authorities. The governor of the popular holiday resort of Bohol, Arthur Yap, announced on his official Facebook page on Sunday that the mayors of the devastated island had reported 49 deaths in their localities. This brought the total number of reported fatalities to 75.

Yap stated that ten people were still missing on the island. In addition, only just under half of the mayors reported to his employees because the communication lines were interrupted.

Huge archipelago devastated

Thousands of military, police, coast guards and firefighters are deployed to support search and rescue work in the worst-hit areas of the vast archipelago. They use excavators to clear blocked roads. Charities and emergency services have called for donations. The rescue workers supply cut off areas with water and food.

“Rai”, known as “Odette” by the locals, was the worst typhoon that year. The storm hit the southern and central parts of the Philippines on Thursday and Friday. The power supply was paralyzed in many areas. Roofs flew from the houses, concrete poles toppled and numerous villages were flooded.