The victims continue to be added by floods that hit Indonesia and East Timor, where there is already at least 75 dead, in addition to dozens of missing people, as reported by local authorities.

As heavy rains continue to complicate rescue efforts and at the same time spread the disaster, the national disaster management agency reported that approximately 125 million Indonesians, half the population of the archipelago, live in regions at risk of landslides,

Floods and flash floods caused by torrential rains have caused chaos in the areas between the Indonesian island of Flores and East Timor, pushing thousands towards evacuation centers. The flood overwhelmed the water tanks and flooded thousands of houses.

“We counted 55 dead, but this balance is changing, especially since there are still 42 missing people,” Raditya Jati, spokesperson for the Indonesian disaster management agency, told reporters.

In turn, at least 21 people died in East Timor, a senior Timorese official told the news agency AFP. Most of them in Dili, the capital.

In the east of the Indonesian island of Flores, many houses, roads and bridges were covered with mud, complicating the task of rescuers trying to reach the worst affected areas.

“The mud and weather conditions are a great challenge, as is the debris that accumulates and makes it difficult to search,” Djati said.

While many made their way to evacuation centers, others stayed close to what was left of their homes.

“The evacuees have scattered everywhere, there are hundreds of them in every district, but many people also stayed at home“explains Alfons Hada Bethan, head of the eastern Flores disaster management agency. These people need” medicines, food and blankets. “

The rainfall complicates the situation: “We believe that there are still many people buried, but we don’t know how many, “he lamented.

On Lembata, an island halfway between Flores and Timor, road access was cut off, forcing authorities to deploy machinery to reopen the tracks. Parts of some highland villages were washed ashore by landslides.

On all sides, inhabitants can be seen walking barefoot, in the middle of the mud, to evacuate the victims on makeshift stretchers.

Landslides and flash floods are frequent in the Indonesian archipelago, especially in the rainy season. Environmental defenders claim that deforestation favors these catastrophes.

Last January, 40 Indonesians were killed in floods in the West Javanese city of Sumedang.

