At least 73 people have died and another 52 have been injured in a fire declared during the early hours of this Thursday in a building in the center of the South African city of Johannesburg. At the moment the causes of the accident are unknown, which has affected a five-story building located in the financial center of the city. According to various local media reports, most of the building’s tenants would be illegal immigrants.

“Last update: 73 bodies recovered and 52 injured. The search and recovery operation is still continuing,” said the spokesman for the Johannesburg emergency services, Robert Mulaudzi, on Twitter, who explained the evolution of the incident during the night. The injured have been taken to hospitals with respiratory problems.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m., although the cause of the fire is unknown at the moment, as reported by the South African news portal News24. The property where the fire has spread is located in the suburb of Marshalltown, a depressed area that was once part of a financial district. Firefighters have managed to put out the flames, but smoke still circulates inside the building from one floor to another.

“This is a sad day for the city of Johannesburg… After 20 years of service, I have never come across anything like this,” Mulaudzi said. The Newzroom Afrika television channel has reported that the five-story building was abandoned, although people continued to live inside. According to a person in charge of the Security and Protection services of the South African city quoted by this channelone of the reasons for the high number of fatalities is the sealing of a security door that could have allowed them to go outside.

