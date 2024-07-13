Saturday, July 13, 2024, 1:04 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

An Israeli airstrike in the town of Khan Younis has left at least 71 dead and 289 wounded as rescue workers and hundreds of civilians search through the rubble for new victims. Unverified images from the site show a crater in the area of ​​Al Mawasi, the crushed remains of a building and numerous people digging in the sand, sometimes with their hands, in the belief that they can locate survivors.

The bombing targeted Hamas’s military wing commander, Muhammad Deif, and his deputy, Khan Younis Brigade chief Rafa’a Salameh. The army believes it has probably killed both men, but has no record of their whereabouts. Deif is one of the two top Hamas leaders remaining on the ground in the Gaza Strip, along with Yahya Sinwar. Soldiers have been searching for him since the start of the war as the military mastermind behind the October 7 attacks on the kibbutzim.

Civilians gather around the bombed area.



EFE







The first videos show the desperation of the citizens in the midst of a landscape of absolute devastation. Al Mawasi was declared by Israel itself as a protected zone; that is, safe from attacks and receiving humanitarian aid that trickles into Gaza. That is why thousands of refugees have settled there.

Deif, the army said, was in a low-rise building between Al Mawasi and Khan Jounis, far from the refugee tents. He was protected by dozens of armed militants scattered around the area. A spokesman said the strike was precise on “the terrorist target” but did not explain how so many civilian casualties could have occurred. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office acknowledged that he was informed of the offensive early in the morning after Deif’s presence was noted. The hole in the ground and the extensive damage suggest that Israel used large bombs.

The Khan Younis hospital, which is operating at a minimum due to a lack of staff, medicines and electricity, continues to receive wounded people, who are even waiting outside to be treated due to the saturation of the centre.