At least seventy people were killed on Wednesday by two explosions near a cemetery in the Iranian city of Kerman. At the time of the explosions, a memorial ceremony was taking place there for Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by the United States four years ago, international news agencies reported on the basis of Iranian state television.

It is not known who is behind the explosions in the southern Iranian city. Thousands of people are said to have attended the commemoration ceremony. After the explosions, a stampede reportedly occurred and people trampled each other, causing… at least 170 people injured would have been hit.

