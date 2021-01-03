At least 70 civilians have been killed and 20 more injured in an attack by jihadist militiamen against the Nigerian villages of Chombangú and Zarumdareye, near the border with Mali. Niger’s Interior Minister, Alkache Alhada, has confirmed the information to radio station RFI and announced that troops have been sent to the area.

According to this station, two jihadists tried to attack one of the villages, but were rejected by the local youth, organized as self-defense forces. In retaliation, the jihadists organized a new attack on motorcycles and carried out the massacre.

In recent months there has been a spike in attacks by jihadist groups, mainly the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), Boko Haram and its split, the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA).

Boko Haram and ISWA have focused their attacks on the Lake Chad basin, while ISGS and the Islam and Muslims Support Group (JNIM), a subsidiary of the terrorist organization Al Qaeda in Mali, have done so on the border they make up. Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.