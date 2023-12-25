Monday, December 25, 2023, 2:13 p.m.



At least 70 people were killed and dozens injured last night in an Israeli airstrike on the Al Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. “It is a new massacre committed by the »Israeli« occupation army in the Al Maghazi field, where they bombed 4 inhabited houses belonging to the Muslim, Salim, Nawasira and Abu Rahma families,” reported the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health – controlled by Hamas-, Ashraf al Qudra.

The spokesman also accused Israeli troops of bombing the main road that links several refugee camps in the central area of ​​the enclave “to hinder the access of ambulances and civil defense to the different places.”

“We call on all countries of the free world to put pressure on the criminal occupation to stop the war of genocide committed by the occupation army against our Palestinian people and against children, women and civilians,” Qudra said.

Intense Israeli bombing in two and a half months of offensive has claimed the lives of at least 20,400 Gazans – 70% civilians, including more than 8,000 children – and injured more than 54,000; in addition to 7,500 bodies that are estimated to be trapped under the rubble, according to the latest count from the Ministry of Health.