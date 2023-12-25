Monday, December 25, 2023, 2:13 p.m.



| Updated 9:12 p.m.

Gaza experienced one of the deadliest nights on Sunday after the Israeli army bombings that left a hundred victims. At least seventy people were killed and dozens injured in an airstrike by the Jewish State on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. “It is a new massacre committed by the occupation,” reported the spokesman for the Ministry of Health – controlled by Hamas -, Ashraf al-Qidra, who called “to all countries in the free world to put pressure on the criminal occupation to stop the war of genocide. According to the official, many of the victims were women and children.

“The walls and curtains fell on us,” said a man who had survived the assault. “I approached my four-year-old son but the only thing I found were stones,” he stressed.

Another eight people were reportedly killed when Jewish planes and tanks carried out dozens of airstrikes against houses and roads in nearby Al-Bureij and Al-Nusseirat, where Israeli troops ordered their evacuation last Friday, Qidra said. “The occupation artillery shelled agricultural land in Nusseirat, wounding several citizens, while others were killed and wounded in another bombardment aimed at the southern region,” reported the official Palestinian agency Wafa, which also reported artillery attacks on residential buildings in the city of Deir al-balah.

The Israeli military said it is “examining” the information it received about this incident and repeated that it is taking “possible measures to minimize harm to civilians.”

While hostilities in the south of the enclave continue and this Monday troops launched an airstrike against Yan Younis, where more than twenty people died, raising the total of Palestinian deaths overnight to more than a hundred.