The Israeli army radio reported that the explosion occurred as a result of an explosive device planted in the place. However, the police did not confirm the report and said that investigations are continuing.

The ambulance service said there were no immediate reports of deaths, but at least two of the injured were seriously injured.

It was reported that an explosive device exploded in a bag that was placed at a bus station in West Jerusalem.

Television footage showed scattered debris at the site of the blast, which was cordoned off by emergency services.

The blast came after months of tension in the occupied West Bank after the Israeli army launched a security crackdown following a series of deadly attacks in Israel.