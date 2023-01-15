A plane with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal this Sunday, January 15, in Pokhara (center). According to the Civil Aviation Authority, at least 68 people died. Among the passengers were 15 foreigners. It is the deadliest accident in the country in more than three decades.

A domestic Yeti Airlines flight crashed on Sunday, January 15, in Pokhara, Nepal’s second-largest city, near the Annapurna mountain range in the center of the country. Local authorities counted at least 68 deaths of the 72 passengers on board. The plane, which was en route from the capital Kathmandu, went down between the old and new Pokhara airports.

Of the 72 people on board, including 68 passengers, there were five Indian citizens, four Russians, two Koreans, one Australian, one Argentine, one Irish and one French, Yeti Airlines reported.

The plane made contact with the airport from the Seti Gorge at 10:50 local time, the Aviation Authority said in a statement. The weather was clear, said Jagannath Niroula, a spokesman for the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority.

Khum Bahadur Chhetri, a local inhabitant, said that he watched the aircraft approach from his home. “I saw the plane was shaking, moving left and right, and suddenly its nose dipped and it fell into the gorge,” he said.

Rescue teams had difficulty accessing the site as it sits between two hills near the resort town’s airport, but hundreds of rescuers eventually arrived. Local television showed rescuers working around broken sections of the plane that caught fire after the crash.

Neighbors gather near the wreckage of a plane carrying 72 people in Pokhara, central Nepal, on January 15, 2023. © REUTERS/Rohit Giri

“31 bodies have been recovered and sent to the hospital,” a police official said, adding that at least 36 other bodies had been found in the ravine where the plane crashed.

Economy Minister Bishnu Paudel told the press that a group was created to investigate the causes of the accident. While the Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, called an emergency meeting of his Cabinet. The causes of the accident are unknown so far and a report should be submitted within 45 days.

frequent accidents

The plane crash was the deadliest in Nepal since 1992, when 167 people died when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed near Kathmandu, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.

Nepal’s air industry transports people to hard-to-reach areas and boasts some of the most remote and challenging runways in the world, flanked by snow-capped peaks that are difficult to approach.

However, safety regulations are scarce and aircraft maintenance is inadequate. Also, in places where the weather changes rapidly, the country does not have the necessary infrastructure to make accurate weather forecasts.

Since 2000, at least 309 people have been killed in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal.

The European Union has prohibited Nepali airlines from accessing its airspace since 2013 due to lack of security.

With Reuters and AFP