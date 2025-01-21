At least 66 dead in ski hotel fire in Türkiye

At least 66 people have died in a fire that broke out this morning in a 12-story hotel in a ski resort in northwest Turkey. In addition, there are fifty injured, as confirmed this Tuesday by the Turkish Ministry of the Interior.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. local time (0:30 GMT) in a hotel, built entirely of wood, in the Kartalkaya ski center, halfway between Istanbul and Ankara, with almost full occupancy.

The flames were able to be put out after about ten hours of work by firefighters and the authorities confirmed the death of 66 people, in addition to rescuing 51 injured, compared to the 10 dead and 32 injured initially estimated.

The hotel, with 161 rooms, had an occupancy close to 90%, because these days are the winter school holidays in Turkey, according to the Turkish newspaper Hürriyet.

The wooden construction and the location of the hotel at the foot of a ski slope, which only allows vehicle access from the front façade, made it difficult for firefighters to intervene, the Turkish newspaper explained.

According to the NTV television network, about 300 people, including employees, were in the hotel at the time of the fire, the cause of which is still unknown.