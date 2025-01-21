A worker and a guest died after jumping from the building in panic

01/21/2025



Updated at 2:46 p.m.





At least 66 people have died and 51 have been injured by the fire at a hotel in a ski resort Kartalkaya, near the Turkish city of Bolu, northern Turkey. The fire has already been extinguished.

Some witnesses claim that desperate guests tried to escape using sheets hanging from the windows. Some died trying to jump to safety.

The governor of Bolu, Abdulaziz Aydin, explained that the fire started around 3:30 a.m. (local time) in the hotel restaurant, where about 230 people are staying. Two of the fatalities – a worker and a guest – They died after jumping from the building in panic.

The hotel was hosting about 238 registered guests, a peak time due to the two-week school holidays.









A part of the building against a cliff, which has made it difficult for firefighters to control the flames for several hours.