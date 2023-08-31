IAt least 63 people died in a fire in a building in the center of the South African metropolis of Johannesburg. The city reported this early Thursday morning on Platform X, formerly Twitter.

According to initial local media reports, dozens more people were injured when the fire broke out in a five-story building during the night. The news channel News24 reported 43 injuries. Numerous covered bodies were seen outside the building in Johannesburg’s central business district.

According to the spokesman for the rescue service, the cause of the fire was initially unclear. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The building was evacuated. Television images showed fire engines and ambulances outside the red-and-white building with windows burned out.