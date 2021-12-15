At least 62 people were killed in an explosion from a gas truck in Haiti on Monday evening, international news agencies report. Dozens of people were also injured in the city of Cap-Haiti where the accident took place and at least 40 houses were damaged

The truck is believed to have rolled over when the driver swerved for a motorcycle taxi. Bystanders then rushed to collect spilled fuel, because there is a big shortage of it in Haiti. Then the truck exploded with horrific scenes as a result.

“We have now counted 62 deaths,” Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor told AFP news agency. He says he saw dozens of people “burned alive” and that it was “impossible to identify them.”

Prime Minister Ariel Henry visited the accident site and said his “heart was broken” after meeting some of the injured at a local hospital. He later tweeted that three days of national mourning had been declared and that emergency funds had been released to deal with the effects of the tragedy.