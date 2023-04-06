Report shows crimes committed by 156 employees of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, in the State of Maryland, over 62 years

At least 600 children were sexually abused by 156 Catholic Church officials in Baltimore, Maryland, over a period of 62 years. That’s what a report released this Wednesday (April 5, 2023) by the state attorney general, Anthony Brown, shows. Here’s the full of the document (6 MB, in English).

“The report documents a long history of widespread abuse and systemic cover-up by clergy and others associated with the Church across the Archdiocese.”, declared the attorney general in a note regarding the material. Here’s the full of the press release (267 KB, in English).

The perpetrators of the crimes would have been priests and officials of the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The 463-page document lists the names of most of the perpetrators of the violence. According to the report, from 1940 to 2002, priests, seminarians, deacons, teachers and other members of the institution participated in abuses against children attending the Church.

The document also identifies 43 other priests who served in some capacity or resided at the institution but who committed sexual abuse outside the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The report accuses the institution’s leaders of using their position to deceive victims and their families. In addition, the document also denounces “repeated actions” archdiocese heads to hide and cover up abuses, which include transferring priests to other churches, failing to address crimes and providing financial benefit to retired priests.

the attorney general Anthony Brown claims that the report “illustrates depraved and systemic failure” of the archdiocese in protecting abused children.

“Based on hundreds of thousands of documents and the untold stories of hundreds of survivors, it provides, for the first time in the history of this state, [Maryland]a public accounting of more than 60 years of abuse and cover-up”declared Brown.

In a statement, the head of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Archbishop William E. Lori, commented on the report, which he said detailed a damning moment in the institution’s history.“A time that will not be glossed over, ignored or forgotten”he added.

“To all survivors, I offer my most sincere apologies on behalf of the Archdiocese and pledge my continued solidarity and support for their healing. We heard you. We believe that you and your brave voices made a difference.”declared the priest.

read the full of the press release (987 KB, in English).