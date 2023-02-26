Survey shows that only 22.8% of respondents claimed to protect themselves during sex, according to Ministry of Health

At least 60% of Brazilians over 18 say they have not used a condom in any sexual relationship they have had. Data are from the PNS (National Health Survey) of the Ministry of Healthrelating to the period of 2019.

A survey shows that only 22.8% used a condom and another 17.1% said they used protection during sex. Approximately 1 million people received a positive diagnosis for STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections) in the country in 2019.

The ministry’s survey interviewed people over 18 years of age during the 12 months of 2019. The use of external (male) and internal (female) condoms is the most effective method against sexually transmitted diseases, such as HIV and AIDS, and they are distributed free of charge in Basic Health Units in the country.

STIs are caused by viruses, bacteria or other microorganisms, being transmitted mainly through sexual intercourse, whether oral, vaginal or anal, without the use of condoms, if one of the partners is infected.

The main symptoms of sexually transmitted diseases are manifested in the genital area, but they can also appear in other parts of the body, such as hands, eyes or tongue. They can appear through wounds, discharges, warts, pelvic pain, burning when urinating, skin lesions and swelling.

The Ministry of Health also highlighted the need to look for a regional unit after unprotected sexual intercourse for preventive care.

Read list of most known ISTs:

Acquired syphilis is an infection transmitted by sexual intercourse without using a condom. Congenital syphilis is passed from mother to baby during pregnancy or at the time of delivery. It’s a curable STI. Signs and symptoms vary with each stage of the disease. The rapid syphilis test is available at SUS health services.

HPV (Human Papillomavirus) is the name given to a group of more than 200 types of viruses that are capable of infecting both the skin and the oral, genital and anal mucosa. Vaccination is a safe and effective prevention option and is offered free of charge by the SUS to girls and boys aged 9 to 14 years, as well as women and men aged 15 to 45 years living with HIV/AIDS, transplant recipients and cancer patients.

Transmission usually happens through direct contact with the infected person and, although the types of viruses can cause lesions in any part of the body, they generally behave as follows:

Type 1 is responsible for facial herpes, with manifestations mainly in the mouth, nose and eyes.

Type 2 usually affects the genital region, anus and buttocks. Many people who acquire HSV infection will never develop manifestations, but between 13% and 37% of the population experience symptoms.

Infection is one of the main causes of Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) and infertility in women. During pregnancy, it can cause permanent damage to the baby’s health, among other consequences. According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2022, gonorrhea has already shown resistance to antibiotics at least 15% higher compared to the same rates analyzed in 2017.

Like gonorrhea, chlamydia has the same forms of transmission and can also cause PID, infertility and problems during pregnancy. It can affect sexually active men and women. Most cases do not have symptoms (around 70% to 80% of situations).

HTLV is also an STI that, in most cases, can be silent, but when manifested, it can cause myelopathy, severe degenerative neurological disease or T-cell leukemia, an aggressive cancer that can be fatal. In Brazil, it is estimated that between 800 thousand and 2.5 million people live with the virus, but it is possible that this number is even higher, since the diagnosis often only happens during blood donation.

The infection can be asymptomatic, but when manifested, it can cause pain during intercourse and urination, in addition to sensitivity, production of secretion and even pus. According to the WHO, in 2020, 374 million cases of the three most recurrent STIs in the world’s population were recorded, including trichomoniasis, which is the most common curable STI in the world.

The HIV virus, which causes AIDS, attacks the immune system, which is responsible for defending the body against disease. When untreated, AIDS can lead to death. Currently, around one million people are living with HIV in Brazil.

Hepatitis B is one of the five types of hepatitis existing in Brazil. In most cases, it has no symptoms and is diagnosed decades after the infection, when signs related to liver disease begin to appear. The Hepatitis B virus is linked to more than 21% of hepatitis-related deaths between 2000 and 2017. Hepatitis C also affects the liver and in 60% to 85% of the time the disease becomes chronic. In approximately 20% it progresses to cirrhosis over time.

With information from Ministry of Health