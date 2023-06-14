At least 59 migrants have lost their lives this Wednesday after a fishing boat with “an indefinite number” of people on board sank south of the Peloponnese peninsula, in the Ionian Sea, a spokeswoman for the greek coast guard. So far, 106 migrants have been rescued alive, four of whom have been transferred with hypothermia by helicopter to the hospital in the city of Kalamata, in the southern Peloponnese, about 250 kilometers southwest of Athens. Some media indicate that at least 400 people were traveling in the sunken ship. The spokeswoman for the Greek Coast Guard has indicated that “it is possible that there are still missing persons”, since a large number of migrants were on the fishing boat. If the number of missing people in the shipwreck is confirmed, it would be one of the greatest tragedies on the high seas migration routes in recent months.

According to the local press, the Greek president, Ekaterini Sakellaropulu, went to Kalamata to learn about what happened. The Greek interim government of Ioannis Sarmas is coordinating an operation that includes seven boats, a Navy helicopter and a drone that is inspecting the area.

The fishing boat departed from Libya and had Italy as its final destination, the authorities have reported. The Greek state broadcaster ERT has detailed that the boat had set sail from the Libyan city of Tobruk, which is located south of the Greek island of Crete. Apparently, most of the occupants are young men, around 20 years old. Their nationalities, as well as the place from where the ship had sailed, are data that have not yet been confirmed by the Greek authorities.

The ship was first spotted Tuesday night by Frontex, the EU’s border agency in international waters, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of the southern Greek coastal town of Pylos. A Coast Guard vessel then approached the vessel, which was en route to Italy, and offered assistance. Migrants on its outer deck refused “assistance and expressed their desire to continue their journey,” the Coast Guard has reported. A few hours later, the ship capsized and sank.

Yannis Karvelis, spokesman for the emergency operation, which is located in Kalamata, explained to local media that a field hospital has been set up in the port area to care for rescued migrants. So far, 14 migrants have been treated at the city hospital. Hospitals in Kalamata, Kyparissia, Sparta and Tripoli are on alert, while large numbers of ambulances have arrived in the Messinian capital from neighboring prefectures and from Athens. Likewise, Karvelis explained that a temporary accommodation area has been created for immigrants in the old warehouses of the port of Kalamata, until a decision is made on their transfer.

This Wednesday morning, the coast guard managed to rescue another 80 migrants who were on a drifting sailboat, south of the island of Crete. On Sunday, the Greek authorities rescued another 90 people who were traveling aboard a yacht that was also adrift, south of the Peloponnese.

Human smuggling networks have used large vessels such as sailing and fishing boats for years to make their way from Turkey or Libya to the southern Italian mainland, from where migrants and refugees have easier access to Central European countries.

Greece is one of the main entry routes into the European Union for refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Most cross to the Greek islands from nearby Turkey, but a growing number of ships also undertake the longer and more dangerous voyage from Turkey to Italy via Greece. Some 72,000 refugees and migrants have arrived so far this year in Europe’s frontline countries Italy, Spain, Greece, Malta and Cyprus, according to United Nations data, most via Italian shores.

The International Organization for Migration reported yesterday that nearly 3,800 people died last year on routes from the Middle East and North Africa. This region also concentrates half of the deaths worldwide in migratory journeys. Of those 3,800 fatalities, 2,761 occurred at sea.

