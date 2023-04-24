Home page World

Split

Police and residents carry the exhumed bodies of a religious sect to a truck. © Uncredited/AP

A cult leader is said to have encouraged people to stop eating in order to “meet Jesus”. Now the police find many dead people in a forest and continue their search.

Nairobi – A Christian sectarian cult in Kenya has killed at least 58 people. The police in the East African country announced this today. According to this, eleven more bodies have been discovered in a forest area in the south of the country not far from the coastal town of Malindi since the previous day alone. Forensic scientists and rescue workers continued to search for bodies and survivors.

Authorities in Malindi received a tip about a week and a half ago that followers of a local pastor were starving to death in the wooded area in hopes of “meeting Jesus”.

The following day, police found 15 people starving in a remote settlement in a forest called Shakahola, 6 of whom were in critical condition. According to the police, four of them died during the rescue measures. After clues, the police began to comb the extensive forest area for mass graves.

A free church pastor from Malindi, who supposedly owns the forest, was arrested as the leader of the sect. He has been in custody since Monday last week. dpa