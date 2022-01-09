According to humanitarian workers reported this Saturday, an air strike allegedly carried out with a drone, killed at least 56 people and left 30 more wounded. So far, neither the Ethiopian armed forces nor Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali have spoken. The event takes place within the framework of the opening towards reconciliation by the Government with the rebel forces of Tigray.

A refugee camp was hit by an airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. According to various aid workers in dialogue with Reuters, 56 people were killed and 30 more, including children, were injured.

One of the aid workers said that he visited one of the hospitals where several of the people in need of medical assistance were transferred. He also assured that the camp housed a large number of the elderly and children.

“They told me the bombs arrived at midnight. It was completely dark and they couldn’t escape.”

So far, the Ethiopian Government has not commented on the events. But in the past he has denied attacking civilians during the 14-month conflict with the Tigray forces.

For his part, the spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (FLPT), Getachew Reda, said on his Twitter account: “Another callous drone attack by Abiy Ahmed on an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Dedebit has claimed lives. of 56 innocent civilians so far. “

Another callous drone attack by #AbiyAhmed in an #IDP camp in #Dedebit you have claimed the lives of 56 innocent civilians so far. The saddest part of the story is the victims are people displaced from #WesternTigray by the regime’s genocidal campaign. Double jeopardy at its worst! – Getachew K Reda (@reda_getachew) January 8, 2022



This Saturday is not the only attack that has shaken the Tigray area. According to figures collected by Reuters, at least 146 people were killed and 213 injured in airstrikes since October 18 in that area.

In addition, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) had reported an airstrike that killed three Eritrean refugees, two of whom were children.

An attack amid signs of reconciliation

The attack comes at a time when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has shown a willingness for dialogue and reconciliation. On Friday the government announced the release of several opposition leaders to begin talks. Several of them were members of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

The Justice Ministry assured that the amnesty sought a “successful and inclusive” national dialogue. Similarly, a bill establishing a national dialogue commission was approved last month.

Furthermore, the attack came a day after the prime minister issued a message of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas.

However, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front has been emphatic in its skepticism about the Ethiopian government’s intentions. In fact, his spokesperson claimed in a tweet that: “His daily routine of denying medicine to defenseless children and sending drones against civilians runs counter to his false claims.”

Tens of thousands of people are estimated to have died in the conflict between the Ethiopian government and Tigray forces. REUTERS – STRINGER

In addition, they accuse the prime minister of imposing a blockade on the region that has caused a critical situation of hunger and a lack of basic elements. However, the Government denies these claims.

The conflict in that region dates back to November 2020, when Ethiopian federal troops went to war with the Tigray forces. Since then it is estimated that tens of thousands of people have died in the fighting.

The US and the European Union react to the situation in Tigray

This week, the US envoy to Ethiopia, Jeffrey Feltman, had applauded the release of the opponents.

“We welcome the release of prisoners as a positive move in that context,” said a State Department spokesman.

For its part, the European Union considers that despite the determination of the Government, the outlook for the conflict continues to be worrying.

“All parties must seize the moment to quickly put an end to the conflict and enter into dialogue,” declared the High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the European Union, Josep Borrell.

With AP and Reuters