As reported by the country’s authorities, there are 40 people admitted to intensive care

At least 55 people have died in Ankarathe capital of Türkiye, after consuming adulterated alcohol, reports Europa Press, which cites the authorities of the country. Also, another 40 people continue to be admitted to intensive care.

Thus, the Prosecutor’s Office has reported that there is an illegal procedure against smuggling suspects. That has led to The arrest of 28 people Within the framework of the investigations, he collects the local press.

A few weeks ago, the authorities reported The death of at least 70 peoplein this case in Istanbul, also for adulterated alcohol consumption, which led to the arrest of 15 individuals suspected of introducing this product into the market in “large quantities.”

Alcoholic beverages have a strong tax burden in Turkey, something that would be behind an increase in smuggling and illegal production of alcohol, whose consumption more usually resort to people with less economic resources.