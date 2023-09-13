The number of deaths in the midst of the major flooding, caused by the passage of Cyclone Daniel, increased this Wednesday, September 13, to at least 5,300. However, local authorities indicated that the number could rise to around 10,000. As the days go by, the sea continues to bring up dozens of bodies on the shores of the coast, since the powerful storm devastated entire neighborhoods and two dams. Meanwhile, around 30,000 people have been displaced, says the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The devastation is enormous. Residents of the devastated Libyan city of Derna are desperately searching for missing relatives as dozens of bodies are washed afloat by the sea.

Three days after the impact of Cyclone Daniel, the number of dead people does not stop growing. “Until now we have counted more than 5,300 dead and the number is likely to increase significantly and even doublebecause the number of missing people is also in the thousands,” said Hichem Abu Chkiouat, Minister of Civil Aviation of the administration that runs the east of the country. Authorities estimate the number of missing or dead at 10,000.

And extensive areas of the Mediterranean city were devastated by the torrent of floods, unleashed after the rains from the powerful storm broke two dams over the city. Neighborhoods and multi-story buildings, with families sleeping inside, were swept out to sea.

A combination of satellite photographs shows an area before and after a powerful storm and heavy rain hit the country, in Derna, Libya, on September 2, 2023 (top) and September 12, 2023 (bottom). © Planet Labs PBC via Reuters

The waves reached a height of up to 7 meters, Yann Fridez, head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Libya, told France 24.

Over time, the ocean returns the bodies to the surface. “The sea constantly throws up dozens of corpses,” added Hichem Abu Chkiouat.

“The most important thing for the search teams is that we need bags for the bodies,” Lutfi al-Misrati, director of the search team, told ‘Al Jazeera’, giving an account of the magnitude of the tragedy.

“It was like a horror movie”

Although Cyclone Daniel caused deadly flooding in many cities in eastern Libya, Derna is the hardest hit, authorities note.

The catastrophe is even more evident from the high points of the Mediterranean city. The densely populated city center, built along the bed of a seasonal river, is now a wide, flat crescent of land with stretches of muddy water glistening in the sun, revealing all its destroyed buildings.

Mohammed Derna, a teacher in the city, said he, his family and his neighbors ran to the roof of their apartment building, stunned by the volume of water passing through. From there they observed how many people below, including children and women, were swept away by the waters.

“They were shouting, help, help (…) It was like a Hollywood horror movie,” he described from a field hospital in Derna.

General view of the city of Derna, northeastern Libya, Tuesday, September 12, 2023. © Jamal Alkomaty / AP

Amid the destruction, authorities are still struggling to bring aid to the coastal city. Derna lies on a narrow coastal plain in the Mediterranean Sea, beneath sloping mountains that line the coast. From the south there are only two passable roads, which represent a long and winding journey through the mountains.

Some aid teams managed to reach that route, while authorities work to repair faster coastal access routes.

“There are corpses everywhere, inside houses, in the streets, in the sea. Wherever you go, you will find dead men, women and children (…) Entire families were lost“described Emad al-Falah, an aid worker from Benghazi, who moved to Derna.

For his part, resident Mustafa Salem stated that he has not found anyone alive from his family, who lived in houses close together near the river valley, in front of a mosque.

“People were asleep and no one was prepared (…) So far we have lost 30 people, 30 members of the same family. We have not found anyone,” he lamented.

A man walks through rubble, after a powerful storm and heavy rain hit Libya, in Derna, on September 12, 2023. © Esam Omran al-Fetori / Reuters

Usama Al Husadi, a 52-year-old driver, is another of the thousands of people searching for their loved ones. Since he triggered the disaster, he has been trying to find his wife and his five children. “I went on foot looking for them (…) I went to all the hospitals and schools, but I had no luck,” said the man crying, with his head in his hands.

At least 30,000 people displaced in Libya after the passage of Cyclone Daniel

Adding to the magnitude of the disaster is the large number of people who are displaced: at least 30,000 in Derna, according to estimates by the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM), which added that the city remains almost inaccessible for workers. of humanitarian aid.

Tens of thousands have been left homeless, urgently requiring international help. Libya does not have the experience to deal with the consequences of a disaster of that magnitude, acknowledged the Minister of Civil Aviation of the administration that runs the east of the nation.

Hassan El Salheen cries after burying the repatriated body of his son, Aly, who died along with his three cousins ​​in Libya after Cyclone Daniel hit the country. In the village of Al Sharief, Bani Swief province, Egypt, on September 13, 2023. © Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

The surprising devastation highlights the vulnerability of Libya, involved in successive conflicts, mainly since 2011, when the war broke out between the troops of the then Libyan dictator Muammar Al Gaddafi and different opposition groups.

Currently, the country is divided by rival administrations, one in the east and another in the west, and, among the many consequences, the abandonment of infrastructure in many areas is evident.

“This is a disaster in every sense of the word,” an unidentified survivor told a local television station, who lost 11 members of his family while a group of rescuers tried to calm him down.

Given the magnitude of the catastrophe, on Tuesday, in a hospital in Derna, dozens of bodies wrapped in blankets were placed on the floor of the hallways or on the sidewalk, so that residents could try to identify them.

Ahmed Abdalla, a survivor who joined the search and rescue efforts, said they were placing hundreds of bodies in the courtyard of a local hospital before moving them to be buried in mass graves in the only intact cemetery. from Derna.

With Reuters and AP