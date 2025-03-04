At least 51 wounded, four of them critical, in a coach of motor skills in the center of Barcelona

At least 51 people have been injured, four of them in a critical condition, in the clash that occurred this Monday afternoon between two motor skills on Diagonal Avenue in Barcelona, ​​at the height of number 361, as explained by sources of the urban Guàrdia. Among the critical injured is a minor.

The clash has occurred at the intersection of the streets of Roger de Lluria with that of Rosselló. Until the scene of the accident, units of the Urban Guàrdia, 10 units of the Pumpers of Barcelona and 19 of the Servei d’Efrències Mèdiques (sem) have been displaced. The accident occurred when one of them was standing and the passengers proceeded to climb to the vehicle, at which time it has been on the back

A total of 63 people have had to be attended by emergency services as a result of this accident between two motor skills, one of which transported cruise members and the other to students of an Italian school who made a one -day excursion to Barcelona from the town of Lloret de Mar (Girona). Of the 63 people served, 12 have been unharmed and the rest, 51, have been transferred to different health centers with injuries of different consideration.

The coach that took the cruise members from the port of Barcelona to make a visit to the city was stopped at the time of the accident and the passengers uploading to it when he has been rammed from behind by the vehicle that led the Italian students, as explained in statements to the media the deputy mayor of Prevention and Security of the City of Barcelona, ​​Albert Batlle.

Of the four critical wounded, two are cruise members who were going up to the coach at that time, including the minor of 17 years, and the other was already inside the vehicle, a tourist guide that has had to be released by firefighters. The fourth is a pedestrian, which as a result of the impact has been hit by one of the coaches.

In addition to these four critical injured, there are three other passengers in less serious state and the rest with minor injuries, all transferred to different health centers to be treated.

The health authorities point out that the situation of the four critical injured, while expected that in the next few hours the mild wounded can be discharged, Batlle said.

The Medical Emergency System (SEM) has displaced to the place of the accident at 19 ambulances, which has made a triage to serve the most serious victims and prioritize their transfer to a hospital, and four teams of psychologists.

Municipal sources have explained that both the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Catalan, Salvador Illa, have contacted Batlle.

In a note in his X account, the president of the Generalitat of Catalonia has stated that he was “very concerned and pending the situation of the accident” and in permanent contact with the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, and with emergency services.