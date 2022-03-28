At least 5,000 people have been killed in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol since the start of the Russian invasion.An adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, in charge of the humanitarian corridors, announced to AFP on Monday.

“Some 5,000 people were buried, but no one has been buried for ten days due to the continuous bombing“, said Tetiana Lomakina, estimating that “given the number of people who are still under the rubble (…) there could be about 10,000 dead.”

Russian forces are bombing humanitarian aid convoys and killing drivers.

The port city of Mariupol has been under siege by the Russian army since the end of February, forcing thousands of residents to live in very precarious conditions, without electricity or drinking water.

According to the mayor, Vadim Boichenko, some 160,000 people are still trapped in the city out of a total population of 450,000 before the war.

“All the entrances and exits of the city are blocked … it is impossible to bring food and medicine into Mariupol,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday. Furthermore, he added, pointing out that the streets were full of unburyable “corpses.”

Almost two weeks after the bombing of the city theater, the fate of hundreds of civilians who had taken refuge there is still unknown. The city council, citing witnesses, said it feared “some 300 dead.”

A councilor who fled Mariupol on the day of the bombing told AFP that a casualty count was impossible due to poor communications and the absence of local authorities.

Mariupol is a strategic city on the Sea of ​​Azov, which if it fell into Russian hands would allow its armed forces to connect Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, with the pro-Russian breakaway regions of Donbas.

The previous balance of victims of the city council, in mid-March, was more than 2,000 civilians killed since the beginning of the Russian offensive, on February 24.

