At least 50 people die in the shipwreck of a canoe heading to the Canary Islands

At least 50 people have died in the shipwreck of the canoe in which they were traveling from the western coast of Africa to the Canary Islands. This was announced by the NGO Caminando Fronteras, which states that 44 of these migrants were of Pakistani origin.

“Thirteen days of agonizing journey passed without rescue arriving,” activist Helena Maleno wrote in her X profile.

The first to react from the Government of the Canary Islands has been the Minister of Ecological Transition of the Regional Executive, Mariano Hernández Zapata, when interviewed on the program Today for Today Las Palmas (SER Chain). The counselor has described what happened as a “tragedy” and has insisted that “there is a very serious problem in the Canary Islands with immigration, where day in and day out we also learn of new deaths.” Zapata, who is from the PP, has assured that “we have to get to work and make decisions.”

The president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, has also reacted in X: “You cannot just be witnesses. The State and Europe have to act. The Atlantic cannot continue to be Africa’s graveyard. They cannot continue turning their backs on this humanitarian drama. “My sorrow for the death of the last fifty victims.”

