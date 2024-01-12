At least 50 people remain trapped after a landslide occurred near the road between Medellín and Quibdó on Friday afternoon. According to the first information provided by the Chocó governor, Carolina Córdoba, and broadcast by Noticias Caracol, a landslide fell on a house where a group was sheltering from the rains in the Las Toldas sector, in El Carmen de Atrato (Chocó). The incident occurred after five in the afternoon. The authorities have information about another landslide, although the exact place where it occurred has not been specified. At the moment, there is no data on possible injuries or deaths.

Lina Dorado, Chief of Operations of the Colombian Red Cross, told the news: “We have information from the Emergency Regulatory Center that in the Tolda sector about 50 people took shelter from the rain in a house and right above that house the landslide occurred. ”. The mayor of Quibdó, Rafael Bolaños, told RCN that the collapses themselves have made it difficult for rescue organizations to reach the place where the affected people are. “People from rescue teams and others have not been able to move to the site because there are several landslides that have not allowed the teams to reach the impact zone,” he said.

The country's vice president, Francia Márquez, wrote on her X account that the Government has already been notified of the collapse, which also affected several vehicles. “Preliminary reports indicate that there may be five people dead and approximately 30 people injured by the avalanche,” she added.

[Esta es una noticia en desarrollo. Habrá más información en breve.]

