A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Turkey in the early hours of Wednesday, injuring at least 50, according to the Turkish relief services. The tremor, which occurred shortly after 04:00 am local time (around 08:00 pm Colombia time), was strongly felt in Istanbul, the country’s largest city.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 km and about 170 km east of Istanbul, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Turkish authorities indicated that the quake was of magnitude 5.9, lower than the 6.1 magnitude announcement given by the USGS.

According to AFAD, the government’s disaster management agency, More than a hundred aftershocks were registered, the strongest of magnitude 4.3. The Ministry of the Interior and the AFAD reported 50 injuries and slight damage to some buildings.

(You can read: International calls to Turkey to moderate its attacks in Syria).

“We woke up to a big noise and shaking,” Duzce resident Fatma Colak told AFP. “We left the house in a panic and now we are waiting outside,” she added.

Initial images showed people covered in blankets outdoors in the early morning. Some laid blankets on the ground and lit fires to warm the children. The authorities indicated that schools would be closed on Wednesday in the provinces of Duzce and Sakarya.

In videos shared on networks, you could see how strong the tremor was felt in the area.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in televised remarks that apart from some vandalized stables, there were no reports of serious damage or collapsed buildings. AFAD explained that there were controlled power outages in the Duzce region and he asked residents not to panic.

AFP

More news

-Greece: rescue operation of a ship with about 500 migrants on board

-The G20 summit condemns the war in Ukraine and Russia ends up more isolated

-Turkey: terrorist bomb attack left at least six dead and 53 injured