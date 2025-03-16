03/16/2025



Updated at 10: 03h.





A fire in a disco in the city of Kocani, in Macedonia del Norte, leaves at least 51 dead and more than 100 injured, according to his Ministry of the Interior.

«According to the data we handle so far, 51 people have lost their lives and more than 100 have been injured. Those affected were transferred to hospitals in Stip, Kocani and Skopje, ”said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski, who went to the place of tragedy.

The incident occurred at the ‘Pulse’ disco, a very busy place in Kocani, a city of approximately 30,000 inhabitants located about 100 kilometers from the capital, Skopje.

At the time of the fire, the Hip-Hop DNK group, very popular in the country, was offering a concert to a multitude of about 1,500 people, according to the local agency MIA.









According to the SDK news site, the fire began around 3.00 in the morning. It is suspected that the fire was caused by the use of pyrotechnic artifacts used during the show, according to preliminary local media reports.

In videos disseminated on social networks, recorded before the incident, you can see lights similar to interior fireworks, commonly used in concerts.

The shocking images of the disaster show the entrance of the disco completely blackened by the flames. Meanwhile, the injured were transferred to nearby hospitals, and 27 of them entered the Skopje’s “Naum Ohridski” surgical clinic, as confirmed by the doctor Nebojsa Nastov to SDK.

The prime minister, Hristijan Mickoski, together with Interior Minister Pance Toskovski, and other senior officials, moved to the scene to evaluate the situation and coordinate emergency work.

The authorities have initiated an investigation to clarify the causes of the fire and determine possible responsibilities.