Israel continues its incessant attacks on Khan Younis, southern Gaza. There, 50 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Doctors in the area say that at least two hospitals have been directly affected. On the other hand, the number of deaths in an attack against a UNRWA training center increased to 13 this Thursday, January 25. The Ministry of Health in Gaza, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, has reported at least 25,700 people dead and 63,740 injured in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

At least 50 Palestinians have been killed in Khan Younis in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours, Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesman for the Ministry of Health in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, told Reuters.

A report that comes as the Israeli Army has intensified its attacks on Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza.

According to Palestinian doctors, the areas of at least two hospitals have been affected. These are Al-Nasser, the largest in operation, and Al-Amal. A situation that, they say, has trapped medical teams, patients and displaced people who were taking refuge in or near health centers.

In addition, residents note that the city is surrounded by Israeli armored forces and under almost continuous air and ground fire.

Death toll from UN training center attacks rises to 13

The death toll from attacks on an establishment of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Khan Younis rose to 13 people, the agency reported on Thursday.

“At least 13 people were killed and 56 injured, 21 of them seriously, in what should have been a safe place,” he said in a statement Thomas Whitehead of UNRWA in Gaza.

The figures, however, vary. Earlier it was known that the dead had reached 12.

On Wednesday, according to the UN, two tanks fired on a UNRWA training center transformed into a shelter since the start of the war, where thousands of displaced people had found refuge.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack and has said it could be the responsibility of the Islamist group Hamas itself.

The attack was criticized by the White House on Wednesday night, which declared itself “dismayed” by what happened and assured that UN personnel – as well as its establishments – must be protected in Gaza.

