IAccording to Palestinian reports, at least 50 people died in an Israeli airstrike in a densely occupied refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. The radical Islamic group Hamas said there were 400 dead and injured, and employees at a hospital in Gaza spoke of over 50 dead Palestinians and 150 wounded. The Israeli army continued to press ahead with its ground offensive and, according to official information, concentrated on destroying tunnel systems.

Families displaced from wars between the Palestinians and Israel that date back to 1948 live in the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip. Video footage shows severe destruction, deep bomb craters and burned-out multi-story buildings. People dig into piles of rubble with their bare hands in search of relatives.

Israeli military spokesman Richard Hecht confirmed the airstrike on the refugee camp on CNN. Hecht said a senior Hamas commander was in the area. “We are investigating the matter and will provide further information as soon as we know what happened there.”

Tunnel systems are an important goal

Over the past day, an estimated 300 targets were attacked, including rocket-launching ramps and other Hamas military facilities, the Israeli military said. The Israeli soldiers also killed “terrorists” and the action was supported by the air force.





The tunnels in the Gaza Strip are considered an important target of the Israeli ground offensive, as Hamas controls its attacks on Israel from there. It is also suspected that at least some of the approximately 240 hostages abducted by Hamas to the Gaza Strip may be staying there. The Israeli army’s actions in the Palestinian coastal strip are retaliation for attacks by Hamas militants on Israeli civilians on October 7, in which more than 1,400 people were killed, according to Israel. Because of the Israeli attacks, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has worsened dramatically.







According to the Israeli military, Hamas responded with rocket fire. According to witnesses, Israel shelled Gaza’s main highway from north to south and attacked Gaza City from two sides. Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, reported fighting with Israeli forces that had invaded southern Gaza. Two Israeli tanks and a bulldozer were attacked in the northwest.

Netanyahu continues to reject ceasefire

The information provided by both sides cannot be independently verified. According to Hamas-controlled health authorities, 8,525 people have been killed in the area since October 7, including 3,542 minors. According to United Nations officials, more than 1.4 million people are displaced. Around 2.3 million people live in the densely populated Gaza Strip. Because of the escalating situation, calls for a ceasefire are becoming louder and louder. The US government has also made a corresponding statement.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects this. On Monday evening, Netanyahu emphasized at a press conference that Israel’s goal remains to destroy Hamas. He admitted that in every war there are unwanted civilian victims. Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip is a battle between “civilization and barbarism.”







Meanwhile, the United Nations children’s fund, Unicef, warned of a water shortage. Only one desalination plant is still in operation in the Gaza Strip and it is only reaching five percent of its capacity. In addition, the wastewater treatment plants would no longer be running. The lack of clean water and hygienic sanitation facilities threatens to develop into a catastrophe.

In addition, according to the UN, far fewer trucks carrying aid supplies than necessary reached the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing from Egypt. Civil order in the coastal strip has collapsed. People tried to storm UN warehouses to get food. “It’s a disaster on top of another disaster,” said Rick Brennan of the World Health Organization (WHO). It is becoming increasingly difficult to meet health needs

The situation of the hostages in the Gaza Strip remained unclear. The Israeli government said there was no agreement in sight for the release of hostages. Observers fear that the actions of the Israeli armed forces will further reduce the chances of a release. According to Hamas, 50 of the hostages have already died.