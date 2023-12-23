Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/23/2023 – 13:37

The crash of a small plane in Jaboticabal, in the interior of São Paulo, left at least five people dead, one of them a child, on the morning of this Saturday, 23. The information comes from the State Military Police Fire Department.

The accident occurred in a square on Avenida Serafina Gonzales, at number 51, in the Jardim Universitário residential neighborhood.

Teams of firefighters, professionals from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and military police operate at the site.

It is not yet known whether there are more victims.

According to the Fire Department, the victims were found charred. The plane was a single-engine type, which commonly serves up to five passengers – the exact model was not disclosed by official sources – and the cause of the accident has not yet been clarified.

The identity of the victims has not yet been officially revealed, but, according to The globebusinessman Delcides Menezes Tiago, from Monte Alto, a city in the metropolitan region of Ribeirão Preto, would be on the plane.

The vehicle spoke to Tiago's daughter, who was contacted by the newspaper's report. Estadãobut did not respond until the publication of this text.

A post from the Commercial and Industrial Association of Monte Alto declares mourning due to the death of Tiago, who would be former president of the entity.

The message does not, however, say the cause of death.

The space remains open if the businessman's family wants to speak out.