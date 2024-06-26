At least Five people have died and one minor has been seriously injured. in a shooting that occurred in the North of the city of Las Vegas, in the state of Nevada (USA), according to local media.

According to the criteria of

According to the chain ABCNews, an armed man, who later committed suicidewas the main perpetrator of the shots that occurred between two apartments where the victims were found, after the shooting occurred.

Reference image. Photo:iStock Share

Although the event took place late this Monday, June 24, the Police did not find the suspect in the event, identified as Erick Adams, 57 years olduntil Tuesday night.

Police officers went to the first apartment where the incident occurred and found two women, one aged about 40 and the other about 50, both shot dead, according to the aforementioned media outlet.

A third victim of the shooting, a 13 year old girlwas also found in that apartment and was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

In another nearby apartment, they were located three more victims of the shootingThey were two women and a man, all in their 20s, who were declared dead, according to authorities.

The officers began giving verbal commands to Adams to drop the firearm, however he ignored those commands and committed suicide.

Police located Adams with a gun on Tuesday night: He first fled and, later, after receiving several warnings to drop the weapon, he committed suicide.

“The officers began to give verbal commands to Adams to drop the firearm, however he ignored those commands and committed suicide,” the police said in a statement reproduced by the chain.

The reasons that led to the shooting are unknown.

EFE