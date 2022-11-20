Authorities reported that at least five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a nightclub involving the LGBTIQ+ community in Colorado, which occurred on the night of Saturday, November 19. The local Police reported that a suspect is in custody for questioning and that he received medical attention for injuries he suffered during the events.

Colorado is the latest scene of a fatal shooting in the United States.

The authorities reported that at least five people died and 18 were injured, after a shooting at an LGBTIQ + nightclub, in the city of Colorado Springs, in the west of the country.

Police Lieutenant Pamela Castro reported that her unit received a phone call alerting them to the situation shortly before midnight on Saturday, November 19.

Once at the scene, the officers found a person suspected of opening the fire, who was treated for injuries he would have suffered during the shooting, and who is in the custody of the authorities.

The nightclub where the events occurred said through its social networks that it is “devastated by the senseless attack against our community.”

The venue added that it appreciated “the quick reactions of the heroic patrons who subdued the gunman and put an end to this hateful attack.”

Police cordoned off the area around the club, which is located in a shopping center on the outskirts of Colorado Springs, while authorities continue investigations to establish possible motives behind what happened.

