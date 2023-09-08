A Malian army command on the outskirts of Gao, Mali, in a file photograph. Rebecca Blackwell (AP)

Two attacks perpetrated this Thursday against a passenger ship and another against a military base in Mali have left 49 civilians and 15 soldiers dead, as announced by the Malian government, which attributed them to Al Qaeda. Half a hundred suspected terrorists have been killed by the soldiers and there are also an unknown number of wounded.

In a statement, the Malian government reported the balance of victims and declared three days of mourning in the country, starting this Friday. Local sources informed Efe that, after the attack on the ship, a group of soldiers from a nearby base went to the place and there was a confrontation with the terrorists. The attack on the ship was perpetrated with howitzers and occurred between the towns of Abakoira and Zorghoi, in the center-north of the country, around 11:00 (local time).

The target was a Mali River Navigation Company (Comanaf) vessel. This is the second such attack in recent days. On September 1, in the same region of Timbuktu, another ship from the same company was attacked between the municipalities of Aka and Ingueme. A 12-year-old boy died in it, an officer was seriously injured and a crew member suffered minor injuries.

The attack on the military base occurred in the town of Bamba, in the northern region of Gao, and was claimed by Al Qaeda through its Az-Zallaqa propaganda channel, where they claim that the terrorists have taken control of the place. River transport was, until a few days ago, the safest way to move between the capital, Bamako, and some towns in the east and north of the country that are under great pressure from jihadist groups loyal to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

