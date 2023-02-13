At least 4,815 cases of child sexual abuse have occurred within the Roman Catholic Church in Portugal since 1950. That is estimated by a commission of inquiry, which has recorded 512 testimonies in about a year from people who say they have been victims of sexual abuse in the church. 25 cases have been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

Many of the other cases have since expired. The Committee believes that the statute of limitations should be increased from 23 to 30 years. In its final report based on the investigation, the committee states that there must have been 4,815 victims of abuse committed by clergy or other church figures. It is not explained how the researchers arrived at that number.

Previously, Portuguese dignitaries within the church said there would be only a handful of cases. "We sincerely praise the victims who were abused in childhood and who dared to give a voice to the silence," said committee chair and child psychologist Pedro Strecht.

‘My mother didn’t believe me’

In 77 percent of cases, abusers would be priests. Most of the victims were boys, 47 percent of the cases involved girls. They were on average 11 years old. Almost 60 percent of the victims were abused several times, with 27.5 percent it went on for more than a year.

Victims are also quoted from the report in the press conference of the committee on Monday. It had a huge impact on their lives, they say. ‘I’m not a number. I am a person. Thank you (…). When I told my mother, she didn’t believe me and even worse, she said I was guilty,” said an alleged victim. Catarina Vasconcelos, member of the independent commission, says it was “not easy” to hear the stories, writes the Portuguese newspaper Observator.

Some seminaries and religious institutions stood out because of their relatively high levels of abuse. The panel will not release the names of the victims or the identities of the alleged abusers, or the places where the abuse allegedly took place. A confidential appendix with names will be sent to the Portuguese bishops' conference, where the report will be discussed next month.