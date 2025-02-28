02/28/2025



Updated at 10: 04h.





At least 47 people have been trapped after a snow avalanche in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, in the Himalayas, according to local media and confirms Reuters. The incident took place near a road in the Chamoli region, less than five kilometers from the popular Hindu temple of Badrinath, visited by hundreds of thousands of devotees every year.

Emergency teams have been able to rescue ten workers at the moment. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in several mountainous regions including Uttarakhand predicting very strong rains until Friday night.

The spokesman of the Police Headquarters, General Nilesh Anand Bharne, has reported that an avalanche near a camp in the border area of ​​Mana has caused more than 50 employees who were working on the construction of a road. “Of these workers, 10 have been rescued and sent to the Army camp near Mana in a critical condition,” he confirmed.

The State Force for Disaster Response, the District Administration, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Road Organization (BRO) have moved to the scene. Four ambulances have also been transferred, but due to the strong snowfall they have not yet been able to go to the place.