Kenya – In Kenya, Africa, corpses found in mass graves, in the Shakahola forest, give evidence of the practice of starving to get to heaven, apparently encouraged by the religious leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, who would have given this instruction to hundreds of followers of the Christian sect Good News International Church. Police continue to search for bodies and more evidence.

It looks like a horror movie script, but it’s real. It occurs in the year 2023, in the forest of Shakahola, which belongs to the coastal county of Kilifi, located in Kenya (Africa).

Followers of the Christian sect Good News International Church they were convinced that they could reach heaven, to meet Jesus Christ, if they starved. That’s how they died.

The event recalls the largest mass suicide in history that occurred in 1978, when at least 900 people ingested cyanide in Jonestown, a religious community in Guyana created by American Reverend Jim Jones.

This time, last Friday, April 21, the Police, near the coastal city of Malindi, began to exhume corpses -among which children and adults have been found-, which were in mass graves, according to what the detective declared on Sunday. Charles Kamau. They keep track of 47 bodies.

The Police arrive at this finding thanks to 15 members of the group, faithful of the church Good News International Church, who were rescued at the beginning of the month. They claimed that they had been ordered to starve to death. In fact, four of them died for that reason before reaching the hospital.

About the messiah and the followers

The leader of this church seems to have a different end than Jim Jones, who died from a shotgun blast on November 18, 1978. In this case, paul mackenzie nthengeis stopped since last April 15, after the Malindi High Court denied him bail.

This is not the first time that the controversial pastor has reached these instances. In March he was accused of being behind the deaths of two children in similar circumstances, but was released on bail.

Now, the authorities received information that makes him responsible for encouraging hundreds of his followers to starve to death and at the same time they learned of the existence of these shallow graves, belonging to followers of Mackenzie, who has refused to eat or drink during custody. police.

“This horrendous blemish on our conscience must lead not only to the most severe punishment of the perpetrators of the atrocity committed against so many innocent souls, but to stricter regulation (including self-regulation) of all churches, mosques, temples and synagogues in the world. future,” said Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki.

The unfolding Shakahola Forest Massacre is the clearest abuse of the constitutionally enshrined human right to freedom of worship. Prima facie, large-scale crimes under Kenyan law as well as international law have been committed. While the State remains respectful of religious… — Kithure Kindiki (@KindikiKithure) April 23, 2023



For the moment, the investigation is still waiting for more findings and the entire forest, of 800 acres (about 323.74 hectares), has been cordoned off and declared a crime scene, following the instruction of Kindiki, who ordered that the police presence in the area be reinforced and that he will be present on the ground next Tuesday.

With EFE and Reuters