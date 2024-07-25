At least 41 refugees and migrants are missing after overturning Last night a ship in front of the coast of Yemen due to strong winds and overloading of the boat, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported on Thursday.

“A boat carrying 45 refugees and migrants capsized last night off Taiz (southwest) in Yemen due to strong winds and overloading. Only 4 survivors have been found. This highlights how dangerous journeys are between Yemen and Africa,” the office of the UN said. agency in Yemen in a brief message on his official X account.

Hundreds of migrants risk their lives on boats to leave their country.

He said they are working with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and its partners “to help survivors and address protection needs.”

Further details about the incident and the condition of the four rescued people are still unknown.

The Horn of Africa and Yemen is one of the busiest and most dangerous migration corridors in the world, with hundreds of thousands of migrants passing through, most of whom travel irregularly, often using smugglers to facilitate their movement along the eastern corridor, according to IOM.

The agency said in a report last month that around 1,000 people have been tracked between January and June 2024. 108,000 outbound movements from Ethiopiawhich represents an increase of 18% compared to the same period in 2023, when they documented 91,321 departures.

Precisely last June 10th, at least 30 migrants from different African countries, mostly Ethiopians, lost their lives when a boat capsized as they headed to Yemen to enter illegally.

IOM also reported that migrant arrivals from the Horn of Africa to Yemen increased by 8% between May and June, but despite this data, arrivals to Yemen decreased by 87% between 2023 (77,130) and 2024 in the period ofand from January to June of this year.

