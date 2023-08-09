Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 11:28



At least 41 migrants, three of them minors, have died in a new registered shipwreck off the Italian island of Lampedusa, in the Strait of Sicily, Italian authorities reported on Wednesday.

Only four people who were on board the boat, which left the city of Sfax, in Tunisia, have managed to survive. All of them from the Ivory Coast and Guinea and have been transferred to the mainland in Lampedusa.

In total, the ship had 45 migrants on board and began to sink after six hours of navigation due to the impact of a wave. All the migrants fell overboard, as explained by the witnesses, who have indicated that despite the fact that fifteen of them wore life jackets, they still perished, according to information from the newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’.

More than 1,800 people have lost their lives so far this year on the journey from North Africa to Europe. The Tunisian authorities say that Sfax, a port city located about 130 kilometers from Lampedusa, is a frequent departure point used by migrants seeking a better life in Europe. Over the last few days, Italian coast guards and NGOs have managed to rescue more than 2,000 people who have arrived in Lampedusa.