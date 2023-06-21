Wednesday, June 21, 2023
At least 41 dead leave a confrontation in a women’s prison in Honduras

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2023
in World
0
Honduras

Members of the Police in the vicinity of the prison, in Honduras.

The origin would have been a fight between gang members.

A confrontation between gang members left at least 41 dead on Tuesday in a women’s prison near the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa, a police source said.

“41 deaths are preliminarily reported,” in a brawl at a women’s penitentiary located 25 km north of the capital, police spokesman Edgardo Barahona told AFP.

(Developing)

See also  Hockey The autumn season of the Jokers ended in a away victory for Moscow

