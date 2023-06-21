Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

Split

Dozens of women die in Honduras prison riot The country’s president was shocked by the incident.

Támara – A fire and fighting broke out at a women’s prison in Honduras. According to preliminary information, at least 41 people died. Many of the victims suffered burns and some were shot dead, a spokesman for the national police agency said.

Deaths in Honduras riots – gang rivalry in women’s prison

The incident happened in Támara, a town northwest of the capital Tegucigalpa. Organized crime is behind this, said Deputy Minister for Security Julissa Villanueva. According to media reports, the fire broke out on Tuesday morning (local time, June 20) after fighting between rival youth gangs Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha.

A surviving inmate said, according to a report by the daily News local media that inmates from the Barrio 18 gang broke into a cell block and set fire to or shot women there. At least seven women were injured and taken to hospitals. Slashing weapons are also said to have been used in the fighting. Heavily armed soldiers and police poured into the prison and lined up in front of it. The fire brigade was also present in large numbers.

Relatives of inmates gathered in front of the prison, waiting for information. “We don’t know who the victims are,” said a desperate man. Another, whose daughter is an inmate of the facility, criticizes the lack of information from official bodies: “We are dying here of fear, of pain,” he said daily News according to

At least 41 people are killed in a riot at a women’s prison in Honduras. © Elmer Martinez/dpa

“Monstrous murder of women”: Honduras’ President shocked by prison incident

Honduras’ President Xiomara Castro was shocked on Twitter by the “monstrous murder of women by gangs in sight and with the tolerance of the security authorities”. She declared a state of emergency and fired her security minister, Ramón Sabillón. He was replaced by the Central American country’s previous police chief, Gustavo Sánchez.

Violent acts have occurred in several prisons in Honduras in recent weeks. The government of left-wing President Castro recently appointed a special commission to deal with the crisis in the prison system. Like neighboring countries Guatemala and El Salvador, Honduras suffers from violence, poverty and corruption. Violent gangs, together with drug cartels, terrorize large parts of the population.

As a spokesman told the television station Televicentro, the investigations are ongoing. Around 900 women are housed in the prison in the village of Támara. (asc/dpa/AFP)

Violence is not an isolated case in the USA either: The police in Minnesota in particular have a system of racism and arbitrary violence. The Ministry of Justice came to this verdict.