Hundreds of migrants from Morocco, out of a total of 8,000, jumped into the sea and swam until they reached the Spanish enclave of Ceuta between May 17 and 18. According to a spokesman for the Government of Spain, this is the largest influx of illegal immigration in that place in a single day. The head of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, said that he will return “immediately” all the migrants who entered the enclave illegally.

Sources from the interior report that, among the migrants, there are about 1,500 unaccompanied minors provisionally sheltered in Ceuta. This figure scandalized the Commissioner for the Interior of the European Union, Ylva Johansson, who wrote on Twitter that it was “worrying” that so many people, many of them children, put their lives in danger by swimming towards Ceuta. Luckily, the weather and the short distance they swam worked in their favor.

Juan Jesús Vivas, president of Ceuta, joined the statements and told ‘TVE’ that “I have never seen a situation like this, it is unprecedented, I have never felt so frustrated and sad.”

In addition, he added that “this is a chaotic situation, so chaotic that we cannot say the exact number of migrants at this time” and that to solve it “we need to gather all those who have arrived and place them in a specific place, so that they are not just wandering the border ”.







On the other hand, Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain, promised to “restore order” and said that Spain will return “immediately” all those who entered illegally, as allowed, by the existing agreements between Spain and Morocco. To negotiate an agreement with Morocco, he traveled to the African territory in the company of Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Minister of the Interior.

The ministry confirmed that, if necessary, it will deploy 250 additional agents, since at the moment they have 150 national police officers who have made themselves available to resolve this case.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross is doing its job, helping migrants with dry clothes, blankets and food on Tarajal beach.

Morocco closes the Tarajal border crossing

Ceuta is an enclave of about 84,000 Spaniards on the north coast of Morocco and, what attracts migrants who try to enter, is that it is in the territory of the European Union.

Spain has experienced a significant increase in the arrival of immigrants to its shores in recent months. The Moroccan Government has not set an official position on what happened, but to meet the needs in the face of this problem, they closed the Tarajal border crossing on Wednesday, alleviating the migratory pressure on Spain.





The number of returns has been increasing in the last hours after the agreement reached between the two countries, however while there are those who are forced to return, others wish to return voluntarily to their country because they have nowhere to sleep or what to eat in Ceuta, according to what they have told the military that attends them at the border.

Spain allocates 30,000 euros to Morocco to reinforce border control

Arancha Gonzalez Laya, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Spain, has expressed her desire to give a truce to this situation: “We have not caused this escalation, nor do we want to feed it, nor are we going to feed it, we must redirect this situation.”

The official added that “the Spanish position is not to weaken or break the relationship with Morocco, but to weave and strengthen relations; our response is not to cut bridges, it is to build together, it is not unilateralism, it is to build bridges and that is what we are trying to do ”.

To test this commitment, the Council of Ministers granted Morocco 30 million euros to reinforce border control, that were already budgeted for this purpose.

With Reuters