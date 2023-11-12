Dehradun (India) (AFP) – At least 40 workers were trapped on Sunday after a highway tunnel they were building collapsed in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, a rescue services official said.

“About 200 meters of the tunnel collapsed,” Durgesh Rathodi told AFP from the scene.

“About 40 or 41 workers are trapped inside. Oxygen is being supplied through the rubble, but more debris is falling as rescuers try to remove the obstruction,” he added.

The landslide occurred early Sunday in the Himalayan region, when a group of workers were leaving the tunnel and a replacement team arrived.

The 4.5 kilometer long tunnel is being constructed between Silkyara and Dandalgaon to connect the two important Hindu shrines of Uttarkashi and Yamnotri.

Images released by rescue teams show huge blocks of concrete blocking the tunnel, with twisted metal bars on the roof protruding from the rubble.

“Let us pray that the workers trapped inside the tunnel come out safely,” wrote Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on X (formerly Twitter).

This tunnel is part of the Char Dam Road project, designed to improve connections with some of the Hindu shrines most popular in the country, as well as with the regions near the border with China.

Accidents at large infrastructure construction sites are recurrent in India.