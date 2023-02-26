The latest migratory tragedy in the Mediterranean was discovered this Sunday morning on a beach in Cutro, a town in the Reggio Calabria region, in southern Italy. Among the sand and floating in the water, the lifeless bodies of some 40 people have been found, including a newborn, who would have drowned when the boat with which they had sailed from the North African coasts to try to reach Europe. There are about 50 survivors of the shipwreck, but there are still other bodies in the sea, so it is feared that the final death toll will increase.

An estimated 250 people were on board, mostly from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan. There are already several groups of Carabinieri and Police agents in the area to recover the bodies and clarify how the disaster could have occurred. According to the testimony of the survivors, the boat with which they were trying to reach the Calabrian coasts was overloaded and due to the strong waves, this morning it ended up colliding with some rocks and suddenly breaking in two, without even giving them time to ask for help.

After the shipwreck, which would have taken place offshore, some of the migrants managed to swim to the beach, but many ended up drowning. Several patrol boats and a Coast Guard helicopter are combing the area of ​​the shipwreck to look for survivors and recover the bodies.

According to data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), so far this year 143 migrants have died or disappeared trying to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean, a figure to which must be added the final number of deaths in this new tragedy. In these first two months of 2023, Italy is experiencing a strong upturn in the arrivals of displaced persons and refugees through the Sicilian Channel: until Friday there were more than 14,100, compared to 5,300 in the same period of the previous year and 4,300 in 2021.

Despite this increase and the consequent risk of new shipwrecks, the Government of Giorgia Meloni has made it difficult for the NGO ships that carry out rescues in the Central Mediterranean. Last Thursday the Senate of Rome approved the decree law that obliges these humanitarian organizations to comply with a code of conduct that makes rescue operations difficult, with fines of up to 50,000 euros and two months of immobilization of the ship. The ship ‘Geo Barents’, chartered by Doctors Without Borders, has already suffered the consequences of the ‘strong hand’ of the Italian authorities with NGOs and has been blocked since Friday in the Sicilian port of Augusta. You can also fall a penalty of up to 10,000 euros.

The ship ‘Aita Mari’, belonging to the Basque organization Maritime Humanitarian Rescue (SMH), also operates in the area, which disembarked this Saturday in the port of Ortona, in the central region of Abruzzo, to the 40 people it rescued on Tuesday when They were traveling in an overloaded tin boat 44 miles from Lampedusa, the Italian island located in the center of the Mediterranean. Among the survivors are 11 women and 2 children aged 7 months and 2 years.

SMH regretted that the Italian authorities forced these migrants to disembark at a port that was 750 miles away, which means “several days of navigation, something that contradicts maritime laws”, while increasing “the suffering of the surviving people who have spent months in very tough immigration processes in which their most basic rights are constantly violated.