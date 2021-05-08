A high school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, was the target of a terrorist attack without a clear perpetrator yet. Several explosions claimed the lives of dozens of people: the Reuters agency assures that there are 40 fatalities, according to a source from the Interior Ministry, while officially the death toll is still 25.

According to sources from the British agency Reuters, which quotes an official from the Ministry of the Interior, the number of fatalities is forty. The Interior Minister, Tariq Arian, assured in his last public statements that 25 dead and 52 wounded had been evacuated from the scene.

Most of the victims are female students, since the school, in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, was on a shift for only female students.

The horrendous attack in Dasht-i Barchi area in Kabul, is an despicable act of terrorism. Targeting primarily students in a girls’ school, makes this an attack on the future of Afghanistan. On young people determined to improve their country. Our thoughts go to all affected. – EUinAfghanistan (@EUinAfghanistan) May 8, 2021



“The horrible attack on Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul is a despicable act of terrorism. Attacking students in a school makes it an attack on the future of Afghanistan,” denounced the mission of the European Union in Afghanistan through Twitter .

A Kabul neighborhood plagued by violence

The Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, in the west of the Afghan capital, is an area of ​​the city inhabited mainly by Shiite Muslims. Precisely for this reason, it is a regular target of attacks by the Islamic State group.

In October last year, another educational center in the neighborhood left 24 dead and 57 wounded, while in May an attack on a maternity hospital caused the death of 16 people.

This area of ​​Kabul is home to the Hazara Shiite minority, considered apostates by the Islamic State group. Therefore, despite the fact that no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, it is expected that this jihadist group is responsible for the attacks.

Violence in Afghanistan and in its capital has been on the rise for a few weeks, especially after May 1, the deadline that the United States Government, then led by Donald Trump, had agreed with the Taliban for the withdrawal of foreign troops .

However, now US President Joe Biden decided to delay that date until September 11, an announcement that has reignited tensions in the region.

