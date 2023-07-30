Home page politics

Rescuers carry a wounded man to an ambulance after a bomb blast. © Uncredited/Rescue 1122 Head Quarters/AP

A bomb kills dozens of people in the terrorist attack-plagued Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hospitals are on alert. Rescuers fear many more victims.

At least 40 people have been killed in a bomb blast in Pakistan. At least 150 other participants in a political event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were wounded, a hospital doctor said on Sunday. The explosion happened during an event organized by the conservative Islamic party Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (JUI-F).

Pictures on Pakistani television showed images of the devastation: bodies on the ground, overturned chairs and bloodied victims being carried to safety by helpers. Helicopters are to fly wounded people in critical condition to hospitals in the provincial capital Peschwar.

The background of the bomb explosion is unclear. The police fear a high number of victims. “We cannot say how many people died, but there are a lot of bodies on site,” said a police representative from the German Press Agency. The JUI-F group has already been the target of attacks in the past. Hundreds of people attended the gathering.

As the Pakistani TV station Geo reported, a cameraman from the station was seriously injured in the head. “He was taken to a hospital in a nearby town in extremely critical condition. We are concerned for him and his family and are praying for his recovery,” Geo said.

Heavy attacks shake Pakistan

There have been repeated serious attacks in Pakistan in recent years. The Pakistani Taliban (TTP) are fighting a major conflict with the central government in Islamabad. These differ in their organization from the Taliban in Afghanistan. Efforts for a ceasefire had failed in the recent past. The terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) has also carried out many attacks on civilians and soldiers.

The Islamic group’s president, Maulana Fazalur Rehman, leads the governing coalition of several small parties. He is regarded as a supporter of Taliban rule in neighboring Afghanistan. The next parliamentary elections in nuclear power Pakistan are scheduled for autumn 2023. In the past, terrorists carried out serious attacks on political events around elections. dpa