At least 40 people have been killed in Israel and more than 700 injured by the surprise attack by land, sea and air from Gaza by the Islamist group Hamas, which today caused war to break out in the region.

Palestinian militiamen who entered Israel captured about 50 people, according to Palestinian sources.

As confirmed to EFE by an Israeli medical source, the deaths in Israel have passed the quarantine and the injured number more than 740 since the Hamas offensive began early in the morning, which has led to an escalation of war in the region without precedents that have put the Israeli authorities on the ropes.

In turn, there were at least a dozen dead Palestinians from Gaza, including a journalist and at least ten Palestinian militiamen, whose bodies were returned to the Strip after their incursion into Israeli territory, according to Gaza sources.

According to the latest information, there are at least 60 militiamen who remain inside Israeli territory and are fighting against soldiers and Israeli police in multiple locations and Israeli communities around the coastal enclave.

Militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad kidnapped around fifty people in Israel, including soldiers and military officials, civilians and also migrants of Asian origin, according to Palestinian sources and videos on social networks.

In turn, according to images spread on networks, the militiamen were holding Israelis from the communities of the coastal enclave hostage in their homes, among which there have been scenes in which they are seen escaping from their homes due to the irruption of the militiamen.

“Do not open the doors, stay inside, close the windows, we are still searching the area,” warned the mayor of Sderot, one of the cities bordering Gaza where the attack began. where he assured that “inhuman acts” have occurred against innocent people, as reported by Israeli News Channel 12.

They also released videos of Palestinian militiamen carrying the bodies of dead Israeli soldiers through the streets of Gaza, where images of celebration have been seen on public roads.

“Today we see the true face of Hamas, a terrorist Army whose only objective is the cold-blooded murder of innocent men, women and children,” denounced Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who said that the Palestinian group is being supported by Iran.

“Innocent civilians were massacred and injured, and many of them continue to be attacked,” added Herzog, who stressed that Israel “will take all necessary measures to eliminate this threat.”

This offensive from Gaza is a severe blow to the Israeli armed forces and intelligence apparatus, which were caught off guard.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, senior Israeli security officials assured last week that Hamas had no interest at this time in attacking or initiating an escalation of war with Israel because it wanted to maintain internal stability within the enclave.

EFE