A flash flood has devastated the Indian state of Sikkim. © Prakash Adhikari/dpa

The small Indian state of Sikkim in the border region with China, Nepal and Bhutan is hit by a devastating flash flood. There are still dozens missing.

New Delhi – Dozens of people remain missing after a devastating flash flood in India. The number of deaths has risen to at least 38, the Times of India reported on Friday. Other sources speak of a total of 40 deaths. In the state of Sikkim in the southern Himalayas, 19 bodies were recovered, chief administrative officer VB Pathak said on Friday. According to authorities, 21 bodies have been found so far in the neighboring state of West Bengal.

Rescue work is being hampered by bad weather and damaged infrastructure in the affected small northeastern state of Sikkim on the border with China, Nepal and Bhutan, local media said. Bridges and houses, among other things, were destroyed in the accident. It was one of the region’s worst severe weather events in decades. As the regional government of Sikkim announced, almost 8,000 people have now been accommodated in emergency accommodation in schools, administrative buildings and guest houses.

Storm phenomenon: At least 38 dead after glacial lake flash flood in India

Meanwhile, the Indian Army warned of firearms and explosive devices being washed away, as military camps were also damaged in the event. She called on people not to touch the military equipment and instead inform the police. Earlier, in the state of West Bengal bordering Sikkim, two people died and others were injured after they touched a mortar floating in the Teesta River, police said.

It rained heavily in Sikkim on Wednesday night, which, among other things, led to a sharp rise in the level of the Teesta River. A glacial lake in the mountainous region also overflowed and a dam burst. Sudden floods from glacial lakes have occurred during the climate change increased. Because of global warming, the ice on many glaciers is melting faster. Glacial lakes are therefore increasingly overflowing their banks. Climate researchers warn of an increasing risk of such floods throughout the Himalayas. Severe floods recently hit Greece. dpa, afp