Burn marks on the Coptic Abu Sefein Church. © Mahmoud El-Khawas/dpa

In Egypt’s capital Cairo, the usual summer heat is prevailing these days, many air conditioning systems are running continuously. One of them now apparently leads to a tragic fire in a church.

At least 41 people died in a fire in a Coptic church in the greater Cairo area. This was announced by the Egyptian Ministry of Health on Sunday. Children are said to be among the dead, and the priest of the church was also killed. 14 other people were injured. Local media published images of a burned-out room with pews and pictures of saints on the wall. Health Minister Chalid Abdel Ghaffar said panic broke out in the thick smoke.

People in front of the Abu Sefein Coptic Church where the fire broke out. © Mahmoud El-Khawas/dpa

The fire reportedly broke out towards the end of a Sunday morning church service in Giza, in the greater Cairo area. The Interior Ministry said a faulty air conditioner on an upper floor of the church caused the fire. According to the private newspaper “Al-Masry Al-Youm”, eyewitnesses said that a short circuit had occurred there after a power failure. In Cairo on Sunday, the temperatures around 35 degrees Celsius, which are usual for August, prevailed.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called Copt Pope Tawadros II to express his condolences. The country’s authorities would provide all support after the tragic incident.

Ambulances arrived quickly

30 ambulances were deployed to treat the victims or take them to nearby hospitals. At least 12 people were treated in hospitals on Sunday. Prime Minister Mustafa Madbuli visited some of the patients.

After about two hours, civil protection brought the fire under control. Five of them were injured during the extinguishing work. The news channel Al-Jazeera published the image of an exhausted firefighter in a burned-out room. A team from the public prosecutor’s office also set out to investigate the scene of the fire and to further clarify the exact cause.

More than 100 million people live in Egypt, which is predominantly Muslim. About ten percent of the population is of Christian faith, most of them Copts. dpa