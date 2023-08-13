The attack took place at the shrine of Shah Chirag, which was the target of another attack in October, when gunmen affiliated with the Islamic State group shot and killed 15 people.

And the official news agency (IRNA) stated that the dead were two from the shrine service and two visitors, noting that the condition of the injured was critical.

On the other hand, “Tasnim” news agency said that one of the attackers was arrested, while the other fled.

The first attack

And last July, the website “Mizan Online” affiliated with the Iranian judicial authorities said that two men were publicly executed for their involvement in the attack on the shrine in Shiraz, which took place in October.

The site did not specify the nationality of the two men, knowing that the authorities announced in the aftermath of the attack that foreigners of several nationalities, including Afghans, were involved in the attack.

And last month, “IRNA” reported that the convicts were executed at dawn on the eighth of July in a street close to the shrine, located in Shiraz, the capital of Fars province.

The first attack claimed by ISIS in Iran dates back to 2017, when gunmen and suicide bombers attacked the parliament building in Tehran and the mausoleum of Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, killing 17 people and injuring dozens of others.