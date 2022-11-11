At least four people were injured in a shooting near a college in Quebec, Canada. On Friday, November 11, the radio station reports CBC.

“At least three people were injured, shots were heard, and the Montmorency College building was closed by the police,” the report said.

It is noted that the police were called to the park around 17:22 local time (1:22 November 12 Moscow time). Investigators are looking for one or more suspects.

At the same time, according to the police, only one person was injured, and no threat to his life was found.

Earlier, on September 16, it was reported that as a result of shooting in Toronto, one person was killed, two more were injured. Then the police received information about a mass brawl with the participation of 15-20 people, as well as about the sighted firearms.